Russell, Marjorie "Marj"



Marjorie "Marj" Russell, age 93, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Marjorie graduated from Bowling Green High School (Missouri); she received her B.A. from the University of Missouri and a MSW from Wright State University. Marj was Clinical Director at St. Joseph Residential Treatment Center for 20 years. She was a Religious Science Practitioner Emeritus at the Center for Spiritual Living where she has many friends. Marj counseled many both at the Center and in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Lena Wilson; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Hungate. She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Richard) Chema; sons, Steve Russell, Stanley (Mie) Russell, and Scott (Lori) Russell; grandchildren, Alexis (Edgar) Garcia Chema, Caroline (Nick) Chema, Jordan (Alex) Russell, Samuel (Lindsay) Russell and Sky Russell; and great grand children, Inez Garcia Chema and Ezra Garcia Chema. Visitation will be Friday, August 1, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4100 Banfield Road, Kettering 45429. Marj had a beautiful spirit and was much loved by her family and a many friends. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



