RUSSELL, Nelson Dwayne



Nelson Dwayne Russell died December 7, 2021, at the age of 82. Nelson was the second eldest of 9 children of Mary and William Russell and will be reunited with them and



deceased siblings, Dan, Hux and Norma. Nelson was a hardworking and uncomplicated son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and owner of Apex Aprons. Nelson is survived by his wife Theona, three daughters: Julie (Jim) Oakes, Susie Hoover, and Kristine Petrick, siblings:



Janice, Nancy, Linda and Moe, grandchildren Chris (Melinda), Bridget, Tom, Ben and Sarah and great-grandchildren Jameson and Gavin. He enjoyed weekly golfing with the Tool and Dye Golf League, attending Dayton Gem and Dayton Bomber Hockey Games, attending Dayton Dragons games, hunting at Zaleski State Forest with his hunting buddies and was a former member of Xenia Lions Club. The family would like to thank family friends: Steve, Tyler, Bill and Pastor Brian for their help and support during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held December 28, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at



Beaver United Church of Christ, Beavercreek, Ohio.

