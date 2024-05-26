Rust (Oiler), Joann M.



Rust, Joann M., 62, of Tremont City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Oakwood Village. Joann was born August 4, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Dean and Evelyn Marie (Lovelace) Oiler. She was the owner and operator of Joann's Marker for 30 years. Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Robert Rust; two children, Kenneth (Megan) Rust and Johnathan Rust; three grandchildren, Delanie, Kainen and Maven; and one nephew Christopher Oiler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm on June 15, 2024 at the Spring Meadow Clubhouse, 2009 Spring Meadow Circle, Springfield, OH 45503.



