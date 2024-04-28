Rust, Lucinda "Cindy" Jane



Lucinda Jane Rust "Cindy", 77, of Springfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. She was born May 4th, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of James and Betty Jane (Rush) Grimm. Cindy graduated from South High School in 1964 and attended Wright State University. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she served in visiting with church members homebound. She retired from Clark County MRDD where she held various roles. Cindy enjoyed her weekly lunches with girlfriends and collecting antiques. She was an animal lover and adored her pets. Cindy loved most her family and spending time with them, her grandchildren especially brought her joy. She will be greatly missed. Cindy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Terry Rust; her children: Gregory Sharp (Jessica), Carrie Huston (Jeff), Tiffany Mackey (Dave), Brandi Jones (Greg) and Teri Incremona (Chris); grandchildren: Ashlyn Leon, Everett Sharp, Jackson Huston, Ayva Leon, Max Huston, Caroline Huston, Carter Sharp, Gavin Jones and Claire Jones; beloved nieces and nephews: Blythe Howard-Chou (Hsuan), Delia Chou, Adam Knapp and Melinda Lecocoq and many special friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Greg Grimm. A memorial service celebrating Cindy's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Association or Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





