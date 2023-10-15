Ruter, Peggy



Peggy Ann Ruter of Middletown, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2023 at the age of 89.



Peggy was born on April 6, 1934 in her native town of Middletown. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Everett Dykes and Elsa Clay (Coburn) Dykes; brothers, Ron, Les and Ben Dykes. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheri Hummer, Keri Booth and Becki Clinger; 3 grandchildren, Devon Hummer, Holli (Devon) Martin and Heather Potter; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; siblings, James Dykes and Deborah Cretors, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of which she adored.



Peggy's first and everlasting passion is her love of the Lord. She has served him faithfully, fervent in spirit and with all her heart. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church which began years ago as Clayton Street Church, in Middletown. Through the years she taught Sunday School, was the youth group leader for many years and was always willing to lend a hand for whatever was needed.



Peggy enjoyed working as a realtor for 15 years at Coldwell Banker in Middletown; she was successful and able to touch the lives of many. She also had a passion for style; some might even call her "fancy". Her gift of flare helped launch her into the modeling world and into the local stores advertisements. She had a love of hats, big and small, and was not inclined to remove it in church, but would kindly suggest they move from behind her. Other passions were ballroom dancing, sewing, gardening and decorating. Her devotion to her family remained until her passing.



She is very loved and will be missed terribly.



Visitation will be Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10-11 AM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Services will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral