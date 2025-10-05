Ruth Miracle

Miracle, Ruth Helen



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away August 25, 2025. She was born March 2, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Edna Steinbarger. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her infant son, Charles Eugene Miracle; daughter, Linda Yates; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Ruth is survived by her daughters: Deanna Vosmeier (John) and Cheryl Miracle; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was very talented in crocheting, art and basket making. She was a waitress for many years and worked for West Carrollton Paper for 15 years until her retirement. Ruth was very active with the Red Hat Society and the Salvation Army for many years. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-5:00 pm on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Vitas Hospice. To share a memory of Ruth or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



