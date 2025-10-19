Ruthann Maddux

Ruthann Maddux passed away on September 27, 2025. Ruthann is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, David (Elizabeth); grandchild, Rumi; brothers, Robert (Ellen) McIntosh and Jim McIntosh. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark, and her parents, Larry and Marion McIntosh. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, October 26, 2025 from 2-4p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

