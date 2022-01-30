Hamburger icon
RUTLEDGE, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RUTLEDGE, Mary Frances

Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,

January 19, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Monday, January 31, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., (Mask Required). Funeral service at 11 am via Zoom. (Meeting ID: 113 710 449 Passcode: Westwood) Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

