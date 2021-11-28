RUTLEDGE, Ruth Ann



80, of New Carlisle passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The celebration to honor Ruth's life will be held Monday,



November 29, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, OH 45504, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



