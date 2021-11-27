RUTLEDGE, Ruth Ann



80, of New Carlisle passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born July 1, 1941, in Catawba, the daughter of the late Wesley, Sr. and Ivory Raber. Ruth attended



Bethel Baptist Church and was a member of the Springfield Bridge Club. She volunteered with United Senior Services in Springfield. Ruth supported and volunteered at the New Carlisle Lodge #100 F&AM. She and her husband Don are credited with starting the annual Christmas Celebration for the residents of the Ohio Masonic Home. Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years Donald G. Rutledge; daughters Terri Rutledge and Dawne (Richard) Ferland; sisters Carolyn (Dennis) Barlow, Norma Raber and Mary Kelly; a brother Wesley (Lisa) Raber, Jr.; grandchildren Robert Nugent, Christi Nugent, Jessica (Chris) DeWitt and Francesca (Nick) Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Larry Kelly. The celebration to honor Ruth's life will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church, 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, OH 45504, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home.







