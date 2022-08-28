RYAN, Kelly

RYAN (Hardigree),



Kelly Sue



Our cherished Kelly Sue Ryan (Hardigree) ascended to Heaven on January 2, 2022; born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 30, 1961.



Our dear sweet Kelly had a heart of gold to help the downtrodden. She volunteered with Toys for Tots, rocked babies in her church nursery and loved all of God's creatures. She loved cruising with her husband Terry on their Harley and riding in her vintage Mustang and PT Cruiser, being on their boat, swimming in the ocean. She loved to sit by the fire with a good book.



Her health declined, but never her giving heart. She loved Christmas and a good summer's day water fight. Her family and pets were her treasures.



Kelly graduated Lincoln Elementary, attended Belmont HS and Beavercreek HS, 1979 graduate. Her favorite job for years was with a Dayton aggregate company, where she manned the scales and had her little shack office shared by her dog Grizzly.



Kelly was preceded in death by her sentry Grizzly, grandparents Dayne and Frances Geyer, Hiram and Nannie Hardigree, father Orison Hardigree, beloved mother-in-law Dorothy Ryan, dear brother Joseph Hardigree, best friend and cousin Cindy Lamb, precious niece Tana Reed Merritt.



Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Terry Ryan, her dog Sluggo, mother Beverly Hardigree, sisters Terry (Joe) Eifert, Peggy (Michael) Reeser, Lori (Dave) Bowling and her beloved nieces and nephews Stephanie (Joe) Levi and Rayna Allen, Jeremy (Molly) Connor and Brennon Eifert, Jeffrey II (Erica) Cheyenne and Jeffrey III Reed, Troy (Jazmine) and Tony Merritt, Chris and Aaron Geyer, Corey (McLaine) Laila Lehman, Jessica (Darian), Lily, JJ and Byron Lehman. Her uncle Dayne (Danita) Geyer, dear cousins and friends.



Kelly's memory has been laid to rest by her family in Woodland Cemetery. Please remember her fondly in your random acts of kindness. "and let us not grow weary of doing good" Galatians 6:9.

