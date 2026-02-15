Rychelle Ingram

Photo of Rychelle Ingram

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Rychelle Ingram
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Ingram, Rychelle Shalon

Rychelle Shalon Ingram, age 56, of Dayton, OH, a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and cherished sister, departed this life Monday, February 9, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her family. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Jonie Collins
2
Eric Beckman
3
Salma Usman
4
Rosa Scott
5
Charles Rogers