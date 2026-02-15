Rychelle Ingram

Ingram, Rychelle Shalon



Rychelle Shalon Ingram, age 56, of Dayton, OH, a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and cherished sister, departed this life Monday, February 9, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her family. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12pm.



