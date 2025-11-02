Rydale Morrison

Morrison, Rydale



"Roc", 40, of Dayton, passed away on October 18, 2025. He is survived by his brother Richard Morrison; sister-in-law, Ebony Morrison; niece Laymoni Morrison; aunt Sandra Parker (George McKiney); aunt Dr. Tammy Parker (Darryl Cravin); uncle David Parker; cousin Ghimon McKinney, and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by Laymon Richard Morrison Jr. (Father), Ida Marie Morrison (Mother), Ryan Morrison (Brother), Pauline Reed (Aunt), Laymon Morrison Sr. (Grandfather), and Betty Parker (Grandmother). Private inurnment at Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



