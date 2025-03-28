Sabin, Mary T.



Mary T. Sabin, age 86 of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Bright Star Senior Living in Mason. She was born on May 9, 1938, in Gainesboro, TN. Mary was a retired Bookkeeper for the Holiday Inn in Moraine, a member of the First Freedom Independent Church in Moraine, a member of the Jacob Eby Chapter #571, O.E.S., the Moraine Senior Citizen Center, where she was both the Past President & Past Vice President, as well as being the First Female President of the Optimist Club in the State of Ohio. Mary was also on the Merit Committee for the City of Moraine; she volunteered at the Moraine Police Dept., and she was a neighborhood assistance officer in Dayton. Preceded in death by her mother Gladys (Loftis) Long, her husband Larry Sabin, her daughter Rhonda Worley, her brother David Hubble, and sister Nancy Rodgers. She is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Schmidt and husband Robert, her sister Anna Pearl Jones, 3 grandchildren Veronica Luneke, Jennifer Liggett, and Michael Lasher, 3 great grandchildren Travis Pavlofsky, Breanna Durbin, and Emily Durbin, 7 great great grandchildren, special friend, caregiver, and adopted granddaughter Meeka Breeding, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Eastern Star services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Henry Watts, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com