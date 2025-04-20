Sadik, Connie



Sadik, Connie Yvonne Age 63, of Liberty Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2025 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 29, 1961 the daughter of Harrison "Harry" Jarvis and Ruby Geraldine Jarvis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Dr. Sameh Sadik, her one sister Pamela Darlene Jarvis of Hamilton, Ohio, her loving aunt Marcella Baldwin of West Chester, Ohio, and her loving uncle Jim Vaughn of Richmond, Indiana. She also leaves many cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison "Harry" Jarvis and Ruby Geraldine Jarvis, and two brothers, Garry and Russell Jarvis. Connie lived a life marked by selflessness in service of the Lord and others. Her life was a constant sacrifice to all she encountered. During her life and ministry with Operation Serve alone, she served and touched over 512,000 lives, leading more than 50,700 of them to accepting Jesus Christ as their savior and securing their own place in Heaven for eternity! The story of Connie is one of a little girl from a small town who, with God's help and the Holy Spirit's anointing, CHANGED THE WORLD! Her story took her all over the world, but it always brought her back to Hamilton Christian Center. Where she was dedicated as a baby here; was ordained as minister; was sent to the mission field; and was married at HCC altar. How fitting then, that the final chapter of her story takes place here at HCC. And what a storybook ending it is, with Connie surrounded by her loved ones as we send her home to the Lord to receive her eternal reward. Funeral services will be held at the Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Ave., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Wade Sloan, Rev. Dale Yerton officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Hamilton Christian Center on Tuesday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flower the family request memorials to Operation Serve, P.O. Box 18070, Fairfield, Ohio 45018



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com