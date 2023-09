Sagstetter, Frank X.



Age 99, peacefully passed away September 16, 2023



Proceeded in death by his wife of 73 years Lillian. He is survived by his children Ken, Richard, Janice. Grandpa to



Jennifer(Todd), Brian(Jessica); Opa to Ethan, Haley, Henry. He lived a long and wonderful life. PEACE



