Salley, Bill F.



Bill F. Salley, age 96 of Dayton, passed away on December 12, 2023. He was born May 29, 1927 in Derby, VA to the late Alice and Dewey Salley. He is also preceded in death by his wife Polly S. Salley, son Jeffrey S. Salley, sister Georgia Johnston, and brother Bob Salley. Bill is survived by his son and daughter in law Dennis "Red" and Julie Salley, 3 granddaughters: Danielle Kern, Amy Salley, and Ashley Salley, 6 great-grandchildren: Jozy, Mia, Maximus, and Morgan Kern, and Carter and Camryn Danner. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Bill served in the US Navy during WWII and worked at Delco Moraine for 35 years. He loved baseball, especially the Reds, enjoyed working on cars, and spending time with his family. Family and Friends may visit from 11-12pm on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. The Funeral Service will begin at 12pm, with burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



