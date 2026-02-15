Sally Bond

Bond, Sally Ann



Sally Ann Bond (Stoner), age 84, passed away on February 11, 2026. She was born in Kettering on May 9, 1941 to Howard and Lucile Stoner. She graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School Class of 1959 and went on to Miami Jacobs College. She was a lifelong resident of Kettering, OH. She married William Bond, on April 14, 1962 whom she met while working at Monsanto's Mound Lab in Miamisburg. She was a Secretary at Mound Lab from 1959 until she began maternity leave in 1964. She also served as Secretary at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church from 1981 to 1992. Sally was an avid seamstress who made many of her clothes and also clothing for the rest of the family. She transitioned to quilting and worked steadily at accumulating as much fabric as possible, attending quilt shows and finding quilt shops everywhere she travelled. She also completed projects from time to time. She joined the Creative Quilters' Guild and enjoyed the companionship of other quilters and the motivation to try new challenges. She was also an avid reader of mysteries and Louis L'Amour westerns and loved solving the daily Sudoku. Sally is survived by her husband, two daughters, Jocelyn (Phil) Weissman and Elena Bond (Eric), three grandsons Wil (Kristi) Weissman, Tim Weissman (Ashley), and Nick Weissman (Molly), and two great-grandsons Connor and Oliver Weissman. Due to travel considerations of distant family members, there will be a private service held at a later date. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com