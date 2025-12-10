Keyes, Sally E.



Sally Keyes, 88, of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on December 6, 2025 in her apartment surrounded by family.



Sally was born to Joseph and Rose (Kernan) Keyes on February 28, 1937. She is survived by her three younger brothers: Joseph (Sally), Michael (Betsy), and Patrick (Gail); her nieces and nephews: Andy, Jeremy, Ezekial, Sarah, Christy, Tobias, Regina, Rose, and Laura; her brother-in-law Richard (Hanna); and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Sally was the beloved bride of Robert Obach, who died this past January after 38 years of marriage. She will be missed by Robert's children: Noel, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Sarah. Sally was a wonderful grandmother to Karen, Beth, Paul, Allison, Edward, Cameron, Maria, Jayson Jr, Helen, Megan, and David.



Sally attended grade school at her parish, Holy Angels in Dayton, and went on to graduate from Julienne High School. After joining the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur as Sister Rose Joseph, she graduated from Trinity College in Washington, DC. Sister Rose Joseph taught Spanish to many students at Carroll High School throughout the 1960s.



In 1973 Sally co-founded the Learning Tree Farm. In addition to caring for the animals and tending the garden, she created educational programs about the Underground Railroad, the American pioneers, animal husbandry, and more. The Learning Tree Farm has grown from hosting a few hundred students to over 24,000 visitors per year today.



Between 1987 and 2016, Sally and Robert embarked on nine cycling adventures in Europe. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing at local showcases and dancing the night away on New Year's Eve, their wedding anniversary. Sally had been a regular swimmer at the Washington Township RecPlex and continued the good times with her pool friends even after her swimming days were over. As a resident of 10 Wilmington Place for the past two years, Sally enjoyed dining and bingo with her new friends.



Sally's family is indebted to 10 Wilmington Place, Touching Hearts at Home, Home Instead, and Day City Hospice for their kind care and attention.



The visitation will be on Wednesday, December 10, 4–7 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410.



Sally's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 11, 9:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church on the corner of Xenia Avenue and Allen Street, Dayton, OH 45410.



Following Mass, friends and acquaintances are invited to join the family for lunch.



Sally will be buried at the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Sally's legacy: The Learning Tree Farm, Inc.



