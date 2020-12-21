SALYER, Wayne W.



Age 91, of Middletown, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living where he had



resided for 13 months. He was born December 20, 1928, in Ezel, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown in 1947. He was employed in transportation at AK Steel before his retirement. Wayne was a long-time member of Town Church, and loved attending church and being with his church family. He



enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Milton and Lydia (Risner) Salyer, his wife of 65 years and mother of his children, Opal Salyer in 2012; and his wife of eight years, Clara Salyer in 2020. He is survived by three sons, Greg (Jeanie) Salyer, Tom (Janet) Salyer and Mick (Sheila) Salyer; six grandchildren, Chris Salyer, Angie Salyer McDonald, Amanda Salyer Langhorne, Matthew Salyer, Mark Salyer and Cory Salyer; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Milton (Polly) Salyer, Jr.; one sister, Ruby Wells; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be



Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Ave., Monroe, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe



Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

