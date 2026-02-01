Lickliter, Sam



Sam Lickliter of Kettering, Ohio, aged 79, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2026, at Miami Valley South Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio to parents Benjamin and Grace Lickliter. His parents preceded him in death.



Sam is survived by his loving wife Regina (Sears) Lickliter; his children, Amber (Joe) Lininger and Ben (Lauren) Lickliter; grandchildren, Sam, Ava, Olivia, Luke, and Will; sister, Alicia (Bob) Whitesell and brother-in-law, Dan (Pam) Sears.



Sam was a resident of Kettering and an administrator in the Vandalia City School System. He was also a NCAA basketball referee.



A private service will be held for family only.



Donations in Sam's name may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital https://donorcenter.childrensdaytongive.org/page/dch-main or St. Jude's. www.stjude.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com