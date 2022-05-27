SAMARTINI, James R.



KENT--James "Jim" R. Samartini, 87 of Kent, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2022.



He was married to Julia (Schoenberg) Rubin Samartini for 26 years.



Jim was born April 13, 1935, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Leonard and Grace (Tully) Samartini.



He was last employed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Whirlpool Corporation and previously served as CFO for the Mead Corporation. Jim was as a graduate of Dartmouth



College (1957) and obtained his MBA at Harvard University (1961). He was a member of the Harvard Club in New York City.



While at Mead Corporation in Dayton, he was Treasurer and subsequently, CFO. While at Whirlpool his positions included CFO, Chairman for the Whirlpool Financial Corporation and Chairman for the Whirlpool Foundation. Jim served on many corporate boards over the years including the Whirlpool



Corporation, Pinnacle Financial Services and the Mead



Foundation.



In earlier years he was very active in the Dayton, OH, Chapter for Financial Executives Institute as well as President and Board member for the Dayton Opera Association. In Michigan, he served on the board for the Southwest Michigan Symphony Association.



Jim always found a way to contribute to the communities in which he lived. He served as the former Chairman of the Board and Treasurer at Marvelwood School (Kent, CT). He was the Treasurer of the Kent Memorial Library well as serving on the Kent Zoning Board of Appeals, Kent Lions Club and the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund. Jim also was a Eucharistic Minister and Financial Council member of Sacred Heart Church in Kent, CT.



James is survived by his wife Julia, sons David L. Samartini, James F. Samartini, and Patrick R. Samartini (Jennifer) all of Dayton, OH, stepson Alexander S. Rubin (Karolann) of New York, NY, stepdaughter Laura L. Rubin of Los Angeles, CA, grandchildren Michael Samartini and Kristen Kreuv, and great-grandson Sawyer Kreuv. He is also survived by his step-grandson James A. Rubin and step-granddaughters Logan J. Rubin and Isabella J. Rubin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, directly at Sacred Heart Church in Kent, CT, at 11AM. Burial will be private at the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT has been entrusted to care for James and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kent



Community Fund, P.O. Box 262, Kent, CT 06757.

