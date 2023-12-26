Samborsky, Virgil L.



Virgil L. Samborsky, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away December 22, 2023. He was born July 9, 1940 in Harlan, KY to the late John K. and Ruby G. (Branam) Samborsky. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his grandson, Noah Kinser; sister, Fay Samborsky and his brother, R.J. Samborsky. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pat "PM" Samborsky; children, Shelley Martin, Anthony Samborsky, Samantha Kinser, Stephanie Truett and JR (Amanda) Mitchell; grandchildren, Heather, Kara, Krystal, Christian, Michael, Vincent and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Charlee, Vivian, Riley, Meya, Trent, Carter and Madison; brother, Ray "Sonny" (Judy) Samborsky and a boatload of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Virgil worked and retired from WPAFB and Sinclair Community College. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing his guitar, watching old Cowboy and Indian movies and square dancing for over 25 years. Family will receive guests from 2-4 pm on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in Virgil's memory. To share a memory of Virgil or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



