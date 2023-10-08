Sammon, Thomas Edward "Tom"



Sammon, Thomas Edward, "Tom", age 80, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully September 21, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Tom battled leukemia for two years with great hope and strength, while always accepting that God's will would prevail. Tom was born on November 20, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Mark and Celeste Sammon (nee Treadwell) and grew up in Royal Oak, MI. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary "Rose" (nee Kennedy), his devoted children Sue (Peter) Hendrick, John (Devine) Sammon, Kerry Sammon, and Jenny (Brad) Furber; seven grandchildren, Emily, Mary Claire, Shannon, Max, Finn, Braeden and Abby Jo; and sister Mary Johnson. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark, and sister Jacquie. Tom attended the University of Dayton (UD) where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. UD is also where he met Rose. Both Tom and Rose were avid members of the Flyer Faithful attending games since the early 1960's and were season ticket holders since the UD arena opened. Tom retired from NCR Corp. in 2000 after a successful 33-year career in the Financial Systems Division holding several different positions including Assistant Vice President of Electronic Funds Transfer and Regional Director of Financial Resellers. Deciding full retirement was not for him, Tom continued to work part time selling Steelcase office furniture and then managing a Storage Inns of America location until 2021. Tom was a long-time golfer and member of NCR Country Club since 1969 and served as a member of NCR's Advisory Board of Trustees. One of his happiest golf moments was winning the 2008 Member-Guest with his son, John. His luckiest golf memories were the three hole-in-ones he had. Tom loved traveling with his wife Rose to visit his children and grandchildren, who loved their visits with Grandpa Tom, especially his ceremonious holiday kiddie cocktails. They were also fortunate enough to travel to wonderful locations with their many good friends. Tom will always be remembered for his ability to light up a room and put a smile on everyone's face. His tremendous love, wit, charm, sense of humor, and generosity showed through to the very end. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Glen Papaionnou and staff, as well as Dr. Alice Mims and staff for partnering in Tom's care both locally and at the James Cancer Center at OSU. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at the following link https://diy.lls.org/fundraiser/4983480 Visitation was held Friday, September 29th, 2023 from 9:30 -10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial was held, 10:30 am Friday September 29 at St. Charles Borromeo Church 4600 Ackerman Blvd. Dayton, OH 45429. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



