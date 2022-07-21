SAMPSON, Zoie

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 87 of Chicago Heights, IL, and formerly of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Illinois. She is survived by her brother, John (Lorain) Grayer, her sons Michael and Jeffery (Charlene) and a loving host of family, friends and church family. Zoie was a devoted teacher of Dayton Public Schools, and enjoyed her retirement by traveling, and visiting with family and friends. Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave., Dayton, OH 45417.

