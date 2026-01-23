Samuel Colburn

Colburn, Samuel Edward



Beloved husband of Carolyn Ruth (nee Kunz) for 67 years. Loving father of Steven Colburn, David (Crystal) Colburn, Gary (Cindy) Colburn, Sheri Adkins and the late Kenneth Colburn (Colleen). Dear grandfather of Sam Colburn II, Steven Colburn, Cameron Smith, Brett (Jennifer) Colburn, Derek Adkins, Allison Colburn, and Clara Adkins. Great-grandfather of Josie Ruth Colburn and Baby Colburn due Feb. 2026. Passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 10am until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Full obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com



