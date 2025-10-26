Samuel Smith

Smith, Samuel



age 98 departed October 13, 2025. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 8-9 AM, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Rockhill Baptist Church, 1404 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral follows at 9 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



H.H. Roberts Mortuary



