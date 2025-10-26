Samuel Smith

Photo of Samuel Smith

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Samuel Smith
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Smith, Samuel

age 98 departed October 13, 2025. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 8-9 AM, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Rockhill Baptist Church, 1404 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral follows at 9 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

H.H. Roberts Mortuary

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Robert Eubank
2
Rosemarie Marasco
3
Stephen Gard
4
Donald Lucas
5
David Powers