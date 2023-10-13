Samuels, Nancy L.



Nancy L. Samuels, age 79, of Riverside, passed away from Parkinson's Disease on October 10, 2023. She was married to her loving husband, Lewis, for 59 years. She was the best and most loving wife and mother anyone could want. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Samuels; her daughter, Sherry Samuels; her son, Gregory (Wendy) Samuels; her grandson, Andrew; and her 2 sisters and 2 brothers. To share a memory of Nancy or to leave special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com