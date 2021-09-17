SAMWORTH, Kyle M.



Age 66, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Peekskill, NY, on September 21, 1954, to the late Mary (McKeon) and John "Jack" Dalton. She was a Xenia High School Graduate Class of 1972; and received her Associates Degree from Ohio Institute of Photography and Technology. Kyle was employed by Dorothy Lane Market ~ Centerville. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen; and her beloved beagle Sadie. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Michael Samworth; her sons, Todd (Shawna) Morris and Tim Morris; her grandchildren Isaiah, Kaleb and HaiLee Morris. The family will receive friends, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



(2 hours prior to the Service), Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Rev. Gary Wheeler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PinkRibbonGirls.org. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at



