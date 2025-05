Sandness, Arnold C.



Age 94, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on November 1, 2024 in Melbourne, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2025 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Guests received at 6:00pm. Celebration at 7:00pm.



