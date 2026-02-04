Sandra Crow

Crow, Sandra Sue



Sandra Sue Crow, a compassionate and dedicated nurse, passed away on January 30, 2026, in Troy, Ohio. She was born on December 7, 1951, in Urbana, Ohio, and devoted her life to caring for others. With a strong commitment to healthcare, Sandra graduated from the Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1973 and went on to serve proudly at many facilities, but notably Community Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical Center for many years before retiring in 2020. Throughout her career, she made a profound impact on the lives of her patients, many of whom adored her for her loving and caring nature. Always putting the needs of others before her own, Sandra was a mentor to many, though she may not have realized just how much she was helping those around her. Sandra's legacy as an outstanding grandmother will forever resonate with her family. Her two granddaughters, Evie Layne and Eden Ann Campbell, were the lights of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Whether attending their dance recitals or cheering them on at sports events, she was the epitome of an involved and supportive grandmother. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kara (Scott) Campbell, along with her cherished granddaughters, Evie Layne and Eden Ann Campbell. Sandra's spirit will also be carried on by her sister, Phyllis (Allen) Campbell; her brothers, Jack and Dave Metz; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Additionally, Sandra was fortunate to have special friends Phil, Nancy, Kelli, and Zach in her life, as well as her best friends, Dala, Val, Sheila, and Marilyn, known affectionately with her included, as the Fabulous 5. Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Crow, who passed away in 2017 after 34 years of marriage, along with her parents, Samuel and Betty (Neer) Metz, her mother-in-law Donna Crow, and her brother-in-law Douglas Crow. A memorial gathering in honor of Sandra will take place on February 10, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, Ohio. Inurnment will be held on Wednesday, February 11 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle at 11a.m. If you would like to be in procession to the cemetery, please meet at the funeral home no later than 10:15a.m. Contributions may be made in her name to the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, OH 45504. Sandra will be remembered as a loving caregiver, a proud grandmother, and a treasured friend. Although she has left this world, her compassion, spirit, and loving memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





