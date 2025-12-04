Sandra Dixon

Dixon, Sandra Kay "Sandy"



Sandra Kay "Sandy" Dixon, 78, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Visitation will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Monday, December 8, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Ellerton Cemetery, Moraine. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



