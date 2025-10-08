Sandra Dysinger

Dysinger, Sandra Lynn "Sandy"



Dysinger, Sandra Lynn "Sandy" age 70 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away October 5, 2025 of heart failure as a result of chemotherapy treatments during her 34 year battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Oden and Darlene Ballard Sisco. Sandy graduated from Oakwood High School and the University of Dayton, earning her Master's Degree from Wright State University. Sandy taught school for 42 years, retiring from Vandalia Butler. She was a UD Flyers basketball fan and an avid golfer having two holes in one. She was a long time member of the Troy Country Club. Sandy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom, and her two sons: Zachary (Anthony) of Cape Cod, and Blake at home.



A visitation will be held 4:00-6:00PM Thursday, October 9, 2025 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 10, 2025 at Tipp City Global Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Reception will be held at the Troy Country Club following the service. Anyone wishing to make donations in Sandy's honor to please consider, Tipp City Global Methodist Church, Tipp Foundation, P.O. Box 626, Tipp City, OH 45371 or the Tipp City Rotary Foundation, PO Box 86, Tipp City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



