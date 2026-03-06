Sandra Ingberg

Ingberg, Sandra L.



Sandy Ingberg 87, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on March 4th, 2026. She was born on April 15, 1938 to Bess (Patterson) and Allen J. Menachof. She was a life-long resident of Dayton, with the exception of living for 5 years in El Paso, Texas, where her beloved daughter, Kim was born. Sandy graduated from Fairview High School, Stephens College and Miami University where she received her Master of Education. Sandy taught Special Education in the Trotwood-Madison Schools for many years, and upon her retirement, she began her tireless commitment to the Dayton community. Always wearing a pair of fabulous glasses, she served on the boards of the Alzheimer's Association, The Dayton Art Institute Guild, The Dayton Opera Guild, The Dayton Philharmonic Women's Association, Friends of the Ballet, and the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. In her volunteer work, Sandy had a special talent for bringing high-performing, talented individuals to the Dayton area to share their stories-Ivana Trump, Susie Orman, Marvin Hamlish, and Elizabeth Dole, to name a few. She always went the extra mile for the family, friends and the community. In 1991, she was selected as one of the Ten Top Women sponsored by the Dayton Daily News. Sandy was dedicated to her friends She was also a member of Temple Israel and Meadowbrook Country Club. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Albert Ingberg, and daughter-in-law, Dena Hofkosh; and is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Patterson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and her sister, Kathy Renas of Estero, Florida, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Services will be held on Sunday, March 8th, 2026 at 3pm at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Ave in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Glickler Funeral Home.



