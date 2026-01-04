Sandra Johnson

Johnson, Sandra K.



82, of Centerville, OH, passed away on December 23, 2025. She was born to Leonard and Vivian Varner on August 24, 1943 in Anderson, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, son David Tackett, brothers Gary and Bill Varner, sisters Carol Keesling and Kathy Royal, grandsons Sammy and Timmy. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Joe Johnson, daughters Gina Reed and Kim (Guy) Hughes, sons Chris (Christina), Kenny, and Russell Johnson, 9 grandkids, 9 great-grandkids, and brother Jim Varner. Joe was the love of her life and she was his. He always made sure she had whatever she needed and took such loving care of her. We can never thank him enough for that. The light of the world doesn't shine as bright with her gone. Our lives were better because she was in it and she will always be missed and remembered. A gathering of family and friend will be Tuesday, January 6, 2026 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm with the funeral following the visitation at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek.



