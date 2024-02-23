Sanford, Kenneth



Kenneth Sanford, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 22, 2023, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born to Virgil and Annabelle Sanford on September 27, 1943, Ken's life was a testament to love, generosity, and the enduring bonds of family.



Ken graduated from Fairview High School and continued his education at Ohio University and the University of Dayton, shaping his path toward a rewarding career as an accountant. Ken dedicated over 20 years working at Standard Register in Dayton before retiring in the early 2000s.



In 1979, Ken married the love of his life, Sally. Together they built a life in Beavercreek, where Ken became an integral part of the lives of Sally's three children: Larry, Maribeth, and Suzanne. Their home, affectionately known as the Sanford Arms, became a haven for laughter, love, and cherished memories.



In 2005, seeking warmth and the opportunity to be closer to their grandchildren, Ken and Sally relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona.



Ken is survived by his sisters, Darlene Ruetschle (the late John) and Judy Anderson (Bill), children Larry Henke, Maribeth Sythe (Andy), and Suzanne Abraham (Mark). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Macy Abraham, Jack Abraham, Sierra Sythe, and Callie Sythe, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Sally.



A virtual celebration of life will be held in Ken's honor, with details to be announced. His legacy of love and warmth will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.



