Santos, Patricia A. "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" A. Santos, age 81 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Kettering Hospital in Kettering. Pat was born June 5, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio. The daughter of the late Daniel and Anne Washuk.



Pat enjoyed everything about Elvis, going to garage sales, helping families and especially children in need. She devoted 39 years to the Kettering School system including 24 of those years assisting and developing special needs children. She was a volunteer at the Kettering Hospital and she also had a love of dancing. Her favorite dances were the Jitterbug, Bunny Hop and Calypso from the Sock Hop Era of the 50's.



Pat is survived by her two sons and wives Scott and Cheri Fowler, Greg and Crissy Fowler, Granddaughter Celeste, Grandson Jason, Granddaughter Stephanie, Great Grandson Shane Young, sister Carolyn Jean Winblad as well as other loving relatives and many friends.



In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded by her beloved husband Ed and Sister Sharon Brown.



As of Pat's request, a Memorial or Celebration of Life is not to be scheduled.



