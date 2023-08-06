Sapp, Ralph Douglas



Ralph Douglas Sapp, age 59 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Ralph was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 4, 1964 to the late Kenneth M. Sapp and Velma (née Sandlin) Sapp. Ralph's family moved to Hamilton in 1966 and he always thought of it as being home. He graduated from Hamilton High School and was employed at Thornton's for many years. Ralph was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and passed that passion onto his son, Ryan. Ralph also had a love for live music and comedy, having attended many shows over the years. Above all, Ralph loved his family and friends. Ralph is survived by his son, Ryan William Sapp and Ryan's mother, Kristen Callahan; several cousins, including Bekki and Bill Hull; his aunt, Lois Jean Smith; as well as Ryan's grandparents, William and Paula Callahan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10:30 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



