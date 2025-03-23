Sarringar, Marge "Nana"



Marjorie "Marge" Sarringar, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2025, in Wellington, Florida, at the age of ninety. Born September 22, 1934, in Tarkio, Missouri, to Raymond and Beulah Lawless.



Marge is survived by her two sons and spouses: Mike and Mary Sarringar of Yuba City, California; and Jeff and Michelle Sarringar of Wellington, Florida; four grandchildren: Stephanie, Jennifer, Eric, and Nicole; and seven great-grandchildren: Coralee, Jordan, Evan, Harper, Olivia, Taylor, and Georgia. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Stoner of Rockport, Missouri.



A memorial service celebrating Marge's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 21st, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4601 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grange Hall Cemetery Association in care of Marge Sarringar, Rock Port, MO, in support of its beautification and care.



