Sassaman, Glenn Eldridge



Glenn Elderidge Sassaman, age 86, of Huber Heights passed away peacefully at the Dayton Veterans Administration Medical Center on Friday, October 20, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Velma Sassaman; wife Susan Hirschburg Sassaman; son, Scott Allan Sassaman; grandson, Robert Jude "RJ" Sochia III; and sister, Janet Collins. He is survived by his children: Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian (Olga), Steven and Mark Sassaman, and Heidi (Robert) Sochia; brother, Richard Sassaman; sister, Jane (Chuck) Sides; four grandchildren; and many cherished friends, including Don and Carolyn Bishop and the Brooks family. Glenn was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and brother who served as an ADR3 (E4) in the Navy from 1955-1958. He was a successful entrepreneur who maintained his business for over 30 years. His interests included hunting, trap shooting and coin collecting. He was also a talented inventor with two patented inventions. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:30am at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. Family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, from 9:30am to 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Spina Bifida Association of Greater Dayton or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).



