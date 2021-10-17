dayton-daily-news logo
X

SAUL, Bernice

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SAUL, Bernice B.

Another Lioness of the Greatest Generation has passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 98. Bernice was born on April 21, 1923, and lived in the Brookville and New

Lebanon area for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement H. and Ada (Heeter) Heck; 7 siblings; her husband, Rienzi "Bud" Saul; and son-in-law, Julius "Cliff"

Parsons, Jr. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Beatrice

Parsons; son, Galen (Judy Frizzell) Saul; grandchildren, Brian (Veronica) Saul, Wesley (Kimberly) Saul; Judy's 2 daughters who she considered grandchildren, Shannon Crone, and

Alison (Jeremy) Pfeiffer; great-great-grandchildren, Abbigail (Zach) Schulze, Dominique (Justice Tussing) Saul, Danielle Saul, Kyle Saul, and Vance Pfeiffer; also numerous nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a happy life on her farm. She was a

wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother not to mention a great cook. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Oct. 20th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Rev. John Johansen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eversole Cemetery.


www.RogersFuneralHomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
BEGLEY, Belvie
3
FOUTS, Joyce
4
FULLER, JOSEPH
5
DOWDELL, Joseph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top