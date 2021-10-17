SAUL, Bernice B.



Another Lioness of the Greatest Generation has passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the age of 98. Bernice was born on April 21, 1923, and lived in the Brookville and New



Lebanon area for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement H. and Ada (Heeter) Heck; 7 siblings; her husband, Rienzi "Bud" Saul; and son-in-law, Julius "Cliff"



Parsons, Jr. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Beatrice



Parsons; son, Galen (Judy Frizzell) Saul; grandchildren, Brian (Veronica) Saul, Wesley (Kimberly) Saul; Judy's 2 daughters who she considered grandchildren, Shannon Crone, and



Alison (Jeremy) Pfeiffer; great-great-grandchildren, Abbigail (Zach) Schulze, Dominique (Justice Tussing) Saul, Danielle Saul, Kyle Saul, and Vance Pfeiffer; also numerous nieces and nephews. Bernice lived a happy life on her farm. She was a



wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother not to mention a great cook. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Oct. 20th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Rev. John Johansen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eversole Cemetery.



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com