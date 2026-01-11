Saundra Flayler

Flayler, Saundra "Soni"



FLAYLER, Saundra "Soni", age 83, of Springboro went to celebrate the love of her life and husband's heavenly birthday with him on January 4th, 2026. She was born on September 25, 1942 to parents Jesse and Evelyn Buckner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; her two sons, Allen and Chuck; and numerous extended family members and friends. Soni is survived by her daughter, Tonja (Greg); sisters, Marsha and Janice (Mark); grandchildren, Ambyr (Austin) and Cole; great-grandchild, Ainsley, and numerous extended family members and friends. Soni proudly worked with Dorothy Lane Market for over 40 years. You could frequently find her at the front of the Oakwood location. She loved her customers and her DLM family dearly. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with her family members and lifelong friends, Wilma and Gary. Some of her favorite memories were going to Elvis concerts (second row with binoculars, and sometimes multiple a day). Friends and family may gather at Routsong Centerville (81 N. Main St.) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 to celebrate and remember Soni's life. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm, with a service to follow, starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



