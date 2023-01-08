dayton-daily-news logo
SAVAGE, Jerome

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SAVAGE, Jerome Franklin "Jerry"

76 of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be held Mon., Jan 9, 2023, 11:00 am, at Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main St., Xenia, OH 45385, Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. The service can be viewed via the following Livestreaming link: zbconline.org (join fb group). The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the church. A FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC, 3924 W. 3rd St. Dayton, OH, 45417.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

