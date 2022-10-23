SCHAB, Anna



Anna Schab of Miami Township, Ohio, originally of Yugoslavia, went home to be with God on October 12. She was surrounded by loving family when she succumbed peacefully to cancer. Survived by her husband Gerhard of 63 years, 3 children, and 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation is October 27 at 11am. Funeral is at 12pm at Zion Memorial UCC, 4000 S Dixie Dr. In lieu of flowers we request donations be made to Zion Memorial UCC. Special thanks to Vienna Springs Health Campus & Sanner Funeral Home.

