Schacht, Barbara A.



Barbara A. Schacht went home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. She passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was born over 76 years ago on September 29, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to John Thomas and Frances (Howard) Hardy. Despite everything she went through in life, she was truly a light to everyone. Once you spoke to Barbara, you felt better just from the calming and soothing sound of her voice. She was well loved where her and her loving husband, John, used to live in the Villas at Benchrock. Together, they made many friends there and she was a part of a prayer group and played cards with a group of their friends. She was also a very dedicated and hard worker. She was the head of medical records in many different hospitals over the years. Her most amazing professional accomplishment was being one of the main players in implementing the EPIC medical software in many hospitals. When she wasn't busy working, she spent her time crocheting. The best part was being able to gift her family all these items she created with her own two hands. She made many sweaters and afghans. Her daughters loved and fondly remember the time she made them each pillows that looked like their favorite animals. Barbara was incredibly selfless. Even until the end, she took care of everyone else first before herself. The only time she was a little selfish was when it came to anything caramel flavored - that was her favorite! Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her son that she so deeply cherished until the end, John David Schacht, her brother-in-law Danny Crites, and her sister-in-law Elyse Kindler. She will be forever missed by the love of her life, John Schacht, her two daughters Phyllis Schacht and Stacy (Matt) Overmyer, her sister JoAnn Crites, her grandchildren Katelyn and Logan, her brother-in-law Jack Kindler, and her nieces. There will be a Mass to celebrate her on Friday, April 25, 2025 at St. Chris Catholic Church 435 E National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377 at 11:00 am. Her family will accept friends starting at 10:00 am until the time Mass starts. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all the people who showed her love through her life, especially in the last few years. Thank you to Dr. O'Malley and nurse Courtney as well as all the staff at the Randall Residence West Milton for all the care you gave. You constantly went above and beyond with your care and compassion. Online memories can be shared at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com