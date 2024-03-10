Schaefer (Strader), Fredricka "Freddy" Ann



SCHAEFER, Fredricka "Freddy" Ann (neé Strader), age 92, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1931, in Moraine, Ohio, the daughter of Harvey F. and Estella M. Strader. When she was six years old, she moved to Southern Hills (Kettering) to attend Southern Hills Grade School and Fairmont High School. There, she met her future husband, Vern Schaefer. They graduated in 1949. Freddy then attended Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1952 and received her RN. Since student nurses could not be married, she and Vern chose to elope to Liberty, Indiana, on August 19, 1950. They kept it a secret from all but their parents until her graduation. Freddy had a huge career change. In 1968, she began working at Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood, where she was there for 24 years. She began as chief cataloger and soon became assistant director. She retired in 1993. Her interests included music and gardening, and she and Vern loved traveling. She LOVED cruises. She and Vern visited 42 states and 25 countries. She loved to sing and was the director of church choirs at both Southern Hill United Methodist and Aley United Methodist Church. She was also a Sunday School teacher and Youth Fellowship advisor. Freddy received her Master Gardener certificate from the State of Ohio in May 1997. She loved flower arranging and had a beautiful garden that was chosen twice to be a part of the Wegerzyn Garden tours. She won many blue ribbons at the fairs and other flower shows. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey F. and Estella M. Strader, and son-in-law, Thomas "Tom" Robert Fridley. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Leo Vernon "Vern" Schaefer; two daughters, Katharine "Kathy" E. Schaefer and Sarah "Sally" Schaefer Fridley; and one grandson and his wife, Shaun and Meghan Fridley. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM. Saturday, March 16, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Aley United Methodist Church Cemetery (also known as the Aley Chapel Cemetery) in Beavercreek. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, March 16, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home. If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



