Schaefer, Wil



Wil(bur) Schaefer, 84, of Beavercreek, OH passed away Tuesday, April 25.



A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4th at St. Luke's Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:30. The service will be live-streamed via the church's Facebook page. Wil is interred at Oak Grove Natural Burial Cemetery Yellow Springs, OH.



Born to Herbert and Lillie and raised in Cut Bank, Montana, Wil's large family and ranching life were an inherent commitment to hard work and dedication to family. High School brought him to St. Norbert's in De Pere, WI where he played on the state championship basketball team. Carroll College brought him back to Montana where he met his future bride Rose Marie (Pat) Koval. Within two months in 1962, he graduated and was married.



Wil's 37-year career with NCR Corporation included successive positions which included international travel. In his free time, he loved cultivating an organic garden, joining friends in card playing leagues, dedicating time to St. Luke's Church, and travel.



His greatest love was saved for his family. He loved family reunions and any opportunity to be with relatives during their travels or his. In retirement, he and Pat hosted memorable vacations and especially enjoyed dedicated time with their grandsons.



Wil is survived by his loving wife Rose Marie (Pat); daughter Chris; son Tom and grandsons Cole, Luke, Dylan and Jake. He is also survived by his sisters Carol Normandeau and her husband Dee, and Mary Turner and brothers Gerald and Tom and his wife Pat. He is also survived by an extended family and decades long friends. Wil is preceded in death by his son Greg and brothers Leo, Lyman and Herbert.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Dayton, The American Heart Association and the Glacier Conservancy.

