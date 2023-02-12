SCHEILTZ, Rita

SCHIELTZ (Elix),



Rita Mildred



Age 74 of Harrison Twp., a longtime resident of the Vandalia-Shiloh-Englewood area passed away at Miami Valley Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio, after lengthy ailments, sudden foot wounds, two operations and complications on Wednesday, afternoon, February 8, 2023.



Rita was born on Sunday, November 7, 1948, at 8:24 a.m. in Springfield, Ohio, as the second of three children, to Donald Leroy Elix and Rosalie Teresa Boyd. Her parents divorced when she was eight. Her father had abandoned them. Then her mother became sick and unable to care for them. They then went to Saint Joseph's Orphanage in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. She and her older brother then became foster children of John Frank Patko and Florence Elizabeth (Dunlevey) Patko. Her mother eventually died when Rita was fifteen.



Rita attended St. Raphael Grade School, Springfield, Ohio, 1st-3rd grades; St. Anthony Elementary School, Dayton, Ohio, 3rd-8th grades; Julienne Catholic High School, Dayton, Ohio, Freshman and Sophomore years; Versailles High School, Versailles, Ohio, Junior and Senior years, graduated class of 1967; and Dayton Board of Education, Dayton School of Practical Nursing, graduated class of 1968 as Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).



Rita was employed as an LPN at Kettering Medical Center for 9 years; then raised her boys and babysat for working friends; returning as a retail sales clerk at Hickory Farms, Salem Mall for 1+ years; and Toys R Us, Salem Mall for 15+ years, when the store closed.



Rita was baptized at St. Joseph in Springfield, followed by First Communion and Confirmation at St. Raphael in Springfield. Rita and Arvie met in the Catholic Alumni Club, Marriage was at Queen of Apostles Chapel on the Bergamo Center at Mount Saint John on Saturday, May 4, 1974. The family thereafter attended St. Rita in Shiloh.



Rita loved to play her Martin 12 string guitar when younger, and sang for friends and events. She performed several years at Harrison Township festival at Sinclair Park. Also, sang in St. Rita's choir. Later she arranged the music for Saint Christopher women's charismatic prayer group. Highlights of her year were the prayer group's annual retreat and the Franciscan University of Steubenville Power and Purpose Conference. One of her hobbies was making magnetic bookmarks, which she sold or gave away. Another was coloring drawings from coloring books and adding Biblical quotes.



Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, David Stephen Elix. Still living is her husband of 48 years, Arvie R. Schieltz; two sons, Brian S. (Alison) and Andrew R.; one grandchild; one brother, D. Michael J. Elix; two brother-in-laws, Richard A. (Beverly) and Steven W. (Nancy) Schieltz; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church. Prayer service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, at Main Street Rt. 48. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday February 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

