Schelter, Theresa E. "Terri"



Left our world after a brief battle with cancer on She was anticipating a most joyful reunion with her Mom, Dad, her brother Russ, and our beloved Savior. Terri was born April 4, 1958, and grew up in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood. Terri attended St. Ann's, GW, and graduated from Garfield Senior High in 1976. In her younger years she was a talented dancer, excelled at roller skating and was the quintessential DISCO QUEEN! She was passionate about Travel, reading, Children, Art and Architecture, Antiques, Animals, Music, and Design. She had a keen interest in historic homes and she and her husband Ralph renovated many homes together with their most detailed attention given to their home on Dayton Lane. They enjoyed opening their home up for tours and friends used to joke they restored the home merely to have room for large parties. Of this there were many, large legendary parties. Telling photographic proof of the escapades both at their home and on their annual pontoon boat trips at Brookville Lake continue to entertain. Terri and her husband Ralph traveled extensively throughout the U.S. They were particularly drawn to New Orleans LA and resided there for two years until circumstances required a move back to their hometown. They shared their passion of this remarkable city with those they loved and felt great pleasure in watching friends and family fall under this city's spell. Terri's career was in the field of social work, retiring from BCBDD after 26 years of service. Twice she was to receive the "Make it Happen" award and she dedicated her working years to her friends with disabilities. Terri treasured her time with BCBDD not only from the many friendships she formed but she had a deep appreciation of opportunities afforded her through the years to avail herself of numerous college courses. In each completed course she was noted on the Dean's list. Terri was generous to a fault, loyal to those she loved, a fan of the "underdog" and a stanch Democrat. She was passionate about her political beliefs and liberal views. Terri leaves behind her "Rock" and the love of her life, her husband of many years, Ralph, her stepdaughter Alana, Sister-in-law Mona, and three step-grandchildren, Chase, Eme, and Brody who she loved deeply. She will dearly miss a host of cherished nieces, nephews and their children as well. Terri is survived by her beloved siblings Mike, Mary (Bud Malone) Marti, (the late Buddy Smith), Kacy, (the late Wayne Haye David (Tarri) and Amy (Greg Robertson). Terri wished to thank generous friends for their caring help. LesLee Lane Shepherd, Rose Vogt-Bowling, and Ruthie Vogt-Madden. Terri' BFSSG (Best friend since second grade) Margaret "Muggs" Weatherholt- Riley and her husband Tim. Thanks for the memories and laughs she shared with friends that are family. Keith Banner and Bill Ross, Bennie and Leanne Bowling and their family, Mindy and Dennis Burger, Kellie and Bill Kist, Vickie and Gary Sluss, Karen Whalen, Cathy Hagins and Judy Mullins. Thanks as well to the "Traveling Tramps", the entire Weatherholt crew and their matriarch, her beloved bonus Mom, Nellie Weatherholt, I am blessed to say there are too many friends to list but Terri wanted each and every one of you to know that she laughs still and hopes that you join he when thinking about the good times we have shared over these many years. Leaving you with these departing words: Laissez bon temps rouler. Let the good times roll!! Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



