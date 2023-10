Schermbeck, Janet M.



age 68, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, (time to be determined) at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, 2841 E Dorothy Ln, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at www.seniorresourceconnection.com/donate or SICSA at www.sisca.org. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



